Queen Margrethe of Denmark diagnosed with COVID after attending funeral

Denmark's Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022. (REUTERS)

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.

She attended the Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London on Monday.

Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.

A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment on Wednesday.



































