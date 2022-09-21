News World Nobody 'wants to die for Putin': Flights out of Russia in high demand

Nobody 'wants to die for Putin': Flights out of Russia in high demand

A lot of people in Russia are currently looking into options of leaving, while many started contacting their friends abroad, particularly in visa-free countries like Türkiye, Eva Rapoport from the "Ark" told dpa.

DPA WORLD Published September 21,2022 Subscribe

One-way flights from Russia to Türkiye were sold out on Wednesday and through the weekend, hours before a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces was set to begin, according to data from two Turkish carriers.



A lot of people in Russia are currently looking into options of leaving, while many started contacting their friends abroad, particularly in visa-free countries like Türkiye, Eva Rapoport from the "Ark" told dpa.



The Istanbul-based organization helps Russians on arrival.



Rapoport thinks it is "possible" that authorities may ban people from leaving Russia in the days to come.



"Demand for plane tickets is through the roof, and so are the prices. I hope that everybody who tries to leave will be able to do that," she adds.



Flights from Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport to Istanbul, Ankara, and Antalya were sold out for the next three to four days on Turkish Airlines' website.



The carrier is going to increase passenger capacity out of Russia for Thursday and Friday, a spokesperson told dpa on Wednesday.



Additional flights are among the options if demand continues at this rate, the Turkish Airlines official added.



The cheapest flights from Moscow to Istanbul were priced at more than 80,000 roubles ($1,321). Prices reached as high as 173,000 roubles on the Turkish Airlines website.



Likewise, private airline Pegasus' tickets from Moscow to Istanbul, among other cities, were sold out through Saturday. Pegasus is also increasing its passenger capacity, a spokesperson told dpa.



Türkiye is one of the few destinations to which Russians can fly due to Western sanctions laid after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began earlier this year. Other travel options include Armenia and the United Arab Emirates.



Several Russians, including journalists, fled to Türkiye at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Russians can enter Türkiye and Armenia without a visa.



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late on Tuesday ordering a partial mobilization.



Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu put a figure of 300,000 on the number of reservists to be called up. In total, there are 25 million reservists in Russia.



"People will be doing whatever it takes to avoid fighting this war, even those who were previously supporting it ... Nobody actually wants to die for Putin," says Ark's Rapoport.









