Japan’s premier hails Türkiye’s role in Istanbul grain deal

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailed Türkiye's role in resuming Ukrainian grain exports through the Istanbul deal.

The comments about Türkiye's role in the grain deal came during a bilateral meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kishida in New York City on Tuesday.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Kishida expressed "his respect for Türkiye's persistent diplomatic efforts" in establishing the joint coordination center in Istanbul … "as well as for Türkiye's undertakings based on its close relationship with both Russia and Ukraine."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to restart grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and the Japanese premier after Kishida became leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

During an exchange of views on regional affairs, the statement said Kishida strongly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine "as an outrageous act that violates respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and shakes the very foundation of the international order, and as a serious challenge to the rule of law."

"Any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force will not be tolerated in any region," said Kishida.

The Japanese statement added both sides agreed to accelerate discussions on Japan-Türkiye Economic Partnership Agreement.

They also discussed and agreed to continue to develop bilateral relations in various fields, including energy, space, and education.

Erdoğan, said the statement, expressed his "deepest condolences" on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was assassinated during an election campaign speech in the western city of Nara in July.