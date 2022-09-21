Israeli forces demolish 2 more Palestinian homes in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces demolished two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to a local official.

Hasan Melihat, head of Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, said Israeli forces stormed the Ein Samia Bedouin community, east of Ramallah city, and demolished two shack homes citing lack of building permits.

"Two families of 17 individuals were left homeless after the demolitions," he added.



Ein Samia community, in Area C of the occupied West Bank, is home to nearly 300 Palestinians who live in tents and shack homes, all of which are threatened to be demolished by the Israeli army.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60% of its space.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C.