Fatal gun crime could hit Swedish record in 2022 - police

Sweden's long-running gang crime could bring a sad record to the Scandinavian EU country this year: So far in 2022, a total of 47 people have been killed in shootings in the country - and police fear it won't stop there.



It looks like a record this year, the head of the Swedish National Police, Anders Thornberg, said in an interview with the TT news agency.



If things continue as they have been, this would mean that there will be more than 60 deaths in such incidents by the end of the year.



The situation is being shaped by the fact that more firearms are circulating on the streets and young offenders are making use of them to kill, Thornberg said.



For several years, Sweden has had an increasing problem with gang crime, which repeatedly results in shootings and explosions being set off. Sometimes even non-participants get into the line of fire.



On Tuesday night, there were again two powerful detonations in blocks of flats in the southern Swedish cities of Åstorp and Helsingborg. One man was seriously injured and being treated in hospital after the explosion in Åstorp.



The issue of gang crime had also dominated the election campaign before the Swedish general election on September 11, in which a conservative and right-wing four-party bloc won a narrow parliamentary majority.



The right-wing populist Sweden Democrats in particular benefited from the focus on crime, achieving a record result of 20.5%, making them the second strongest force in the Swedish parliament for the first time.







































