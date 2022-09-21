News World Everything going to plan? asks Kiev, mocking Moscow troop build-up

Everything going to plan? asks Kiev, mocking Moscow troop build-up

DPA WORLD Published September 21,2022 Subscribe

Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak from the Ukrainian delegation speaks after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's capital reacted with derision to the partial mobilization of Russian troops ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The external adviser to the Ukrainian president's office, Mykhailo Podolyak, asked on Twitter: "Everything is still according to the plan, right?"



He noted it was the "210th day of the 'three-day war.'" Russians calling for Ukraine's annihilation had now received mobilization, closed borders, blocked accounts and prison sentences for deserters, among other things, he said. "Life has a great sense of humour," Podolyak concluded.



His colleague, Oleksiy Arestovych, interpreted the Kremlin's move to mean that high losses had forced Russia to take this measure.



"There are more than 100,000 killed and wounded, more like close to 150,000," Arestovych wrote. At the same time, he said, the next 150,000 have already been mentally written off. "How good it is to be Russian under Putin," he wrote.



On Wednesday, Moscow had said that 5,937 of its military personnel had died since the beginning of the invasion. Independent observers believe the real losses to be many times higher than stated.



Russia invaded Ukraine almost seven months ago. It was initially described as a "special operation," but the Kremlin ordered the call-up of 300,000 reservists after successful Ukrainian counterattacks.



































