EU FOREIGN MINISTERS TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION AFTER PUTINS STATEMENTS

The special meeting was convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after Putin ordered the partial mobilization of reservists in order to bolster his military's flagging efforts in Ukraine. A total of 300,000 reservists are to be drafted to fight.

DPA WORLD
Published September 21,2022
EU foreign ministers are to meet for a special session in New York on Wednesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest escalation in his war against Ukraine, diplomatic sources say.

The meeting is set to start at 0015 GMT and comes on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.