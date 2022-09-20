United Nations headquarters' new mural focuses on environmental care

A new mural was unveiled on the wall of the United Nations headquarters in New York ahead of the start of the Assembly week.



The 350-square-metre work by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra shows a globe which focuses on South America and being passed from a man to a girl.



Kobra said the image represents a father giving his daughter a gift, reflecting what he hopes will be a new legacy of care for the environment.



"The message is about the planet we hand over to our next generations. How are we taking care of our planet? Because the future is now. The future has already begun, and we are all responsible for it," Kobra was quoted as saying by the UN.



The work is on a side exterior wall of the headquarters on the east side of Manhattan and can be seen from First Avenue.



The 77th General Debate of the UN General Assembly is due to start at United Nations headquarters on Tuesday, with more than 140 heads of state and government expected to attend.



