UKRAINES ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION JOINS RUSSIA ANNEXATION VOTES

The Russian-held Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, will join three other occupied territories in holding votes on becoming part of Russia, a pro-Moscow official said Tuesday.

"Today I signed an order on the holding of a referendum on the territorial allegiance of the region" from September 23 to 27, the head of the Russian-installed administration in Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram, after similar votes were announced in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and in the southern region of Kherson.