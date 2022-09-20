Turkish president receives members of American Jewish community in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received members of the American Jewish community Monday in New York.

The meeting with Jewish leaders took place at the Turkevi Center in Manhattan. It was closed to the media.

Among the leaders were Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Gideon Taylor, president of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, Jack Rosen, president of the American Jewish Congress, Abraham Foxman, head of the Anti-Defamation League, William Daroff, Chief Executive Officer of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and Turkish Jewish Community Co-chairs Ishak Ibrahimzadeh and Erol Kohen.

Erdoğanis in New York to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. He will address the assembly on Tuesday.





