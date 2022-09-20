Turkish president meets Israeli prime minister in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in New York on Tuesday.

The meeting took place at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, near the UN headquarters.

The closed-door meeting came a day after Israel appointed its first ambassador to Ankara since 2018 as the two countries move to mend ties.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize ties, including a decision in August to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

In his address to the UN General Assembly earlier in the day, Erdoğan said Ankara remains "determined to continue to develop our relations with Israel for the sake of the future, peace and stability of not only the region, but also of Israel, the Palestinian people, and that of ours."





