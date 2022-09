Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Tuesday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, near the UN headquarters in New York.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Erdoğan nwill address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly later on Tuesday, as well as hold talks with other world leaders.