Separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk set referendums for joining Russia

Moscow-backed separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine have scheduled referendums on joining Russia for September 23 to 27, Russian state media and local officials said on Tuesday.



The separatists have been calling for such polls to be held quickly in light of a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has seen significant territorial gains for Kiev.



Russia justified its invasion in part by citing the need to "liberate" Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up Ukraine's Donbass region and are largely Russian-speaking.



Before his attack on Ukraine in late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin had recognized the independence of the two regions.



If Russia were to now annex Luhansk and Donetsk, separatists have suggested it could force Moscow to hit back harder against the resurgent Ukrainian forces.

