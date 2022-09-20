Opening summit, UN chief warns of upcoming 'winter of discontent'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a worrying escalation in geopolitical divides that he said risks severe "dysfunction" at a time when international unity is essential.

"We need action across the board. Let's have no illusions. We are in rough seas. A winter of global discontent is on the horizon," Guterres said as he opened the 77th UN General Assembly debate.

"A cost-of-living crisis is raging. Trust is crumbling. Inequalities are exploding. Our planet is burning. People are hurting-with the most vulnerable suffering the most. The United Nations Charter and the ideals it represents are in jeopardy. We have a duty to act. And yet we are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction," he added.

At present, Guterres said, the international community "is not ready or willing" to tackle the challenges before it due to blistering geopolitical divides that are undermining the UN Security Council, international law and more fundamentally "trust and people's faith in democratic institutions."

"We cannot go on like this," he said.