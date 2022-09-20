German president visits Mexico to promote democracy

Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will address the Mexican Senate on Tuesday as part of a campaign to promote unity between democracies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Steinmeier will be accompanied on his three-day trip by a cultural and business delegation.



In Mexico City, he will also be made an honorary citizen.



The trip was originally scheduled two years ago but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



A planned visit to Costa Rica was cancelled because Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender were in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.



In Mexico City, Steinmeier plans to discuss the problem of enforced disappearances with victims' relatives and the national search commission.



According to official figures, more than 100,000 people are registered as missing in Mexico.



Most of the cases date back to the period since 2006, when the battle against powerful drug cartels became more violent.



