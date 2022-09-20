Costly electricity risks railway climate push, German minister warns

High electricity costs in Germany could put a brake on policies to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, the German transport minister said on Tuesday.



Minister Volker Wissing said some freight railways are reporting a 1,000% increase in electricity costs and are now considering running diesel locomotives again, which produce more emissions.



"This development is highly alarming. It would set us back years on the road to a climate-neutral rail network," he said at the opening of the Innotrans rail technology trade fair in Berlin.



More than 2,800 exhibitors from 56 countries are attending the conference to present new trains, rail systems, accessories and services.



The focus for many in the business this year is on alternative fuels, such as using hydrogen or batteries, and digital solutions to enable more rail traffic.



