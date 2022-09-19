News World Zelensky pledges to retake all Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine

"Perhaps it seems to someone that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. Ukraine must be free - the whole of it. The Ukrainian army would not only seek to recapture the territory it controlled before the Russian invasion began, but also territory in the Donbass and Crimea," Zelensky said in his daily video address.

DPA WORLD Published September 19,2022