UNS GUTERRES SAYS UNSTABLE WORLD SITUATION THREATENS GLOBAL PROGRESS

Numerous crises and the unstable world situation are endangering global development, according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.



"We meet at a moment of great peril for our world. Conflicts and climate catastrophe. Mistrust and division. Poverty, inequality and discrimination. Rising costs of food and energy," Guterres listed during a speech in New York on Monday.



He said that each peril is pushing the Sustainable Development Goals "further out of reach," however, these could still be saved. "The world has a long 'to do' list," Guterres said.



World leaders agreed on the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015. The 17 targets are to be achieved by 2030 and include ending extreme poverty and hunger, improving global education and fighting the climate crisis.



