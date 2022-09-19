UN investigators warn of likely crimes against humanity in Ethiopia

 Contact Us
AFP WORLD
Published September 19,2022
UN investigators said Monday they believed various sides in Ethiopia's conflict had committed war crimes, and that the government was behind crimes against humanity in the Tigray region.

In its first report to the UN Human Rights Committee, the Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia said it had found evidence of a wide range of violations in the country since November 2020, and had "reasonable grounds to believe that, in several instances, these violations amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity".