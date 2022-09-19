OUTRAGE IN ISRAEL AND US AT RAISIS COMMENT ON THE HOLOCAUST

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's recent comments about the Holocaust have sparked outrage in Israel and the around the world.



Raisi was asked whether he believed the Holocaust had happened, during an interview with broadcaster CBS.



"Look... Historical events should be investigated by researchers and historians. There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched," he responded, according to a transcript released by Iran's presidential office.



"No matter what historians say on this issue, history cannot be denied on this matter," Raisi said.



His comments triggered an outpouring of criticism in Israel. "Some signs," Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted, alongside images of Holocaust victims.



Israeli Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi, who visited the Auschwitz death camp on Monday, said, according to army sources, "You don't have to be a historian or a scientist to understand the horrors of the Holocaust. You have to be a human being."



The US also criticized Rausu's comments. "This statement from Iran's president is outrageous and should be universally condemned," US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a tweet.



US anti-Semitism commissioner and Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt called Raisi's statement "a form of Holocaust denial and a form of anti-Semitism".



Iranian politicians have caused anger in the past with their comments about the Holocaust. Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad expressed doubts about the Holocaust several times.



Israel and Iran have been enemies since the Islamic Revolution.





