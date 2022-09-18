QUEEN ELIZABETH IIS LYING IN STATE ENTERS ITS FINAL DAY

The final day of the Queen's lying in state is set to take place on Sunday, with a nationwide minute's silence to be held to mourn her death on Sunday evening.



The late monarch's coffin will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until dawn on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey, with Sunday likely to be the last chance to join the queue.



At 8 pm (1900 GMT), the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.



It will come shortly after the queen consort pays a televised tribute to the late monarch, recalling her "wonderful blue eyes" and saying: "I will always remember her smile."



Camilla, in pre-recorded words on the BBC, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II was a "solitary woman" in a male-dominated world.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Liz Truss is to have an audience with King Charles III before attending his reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace.



The king and queen consort will host world leaders and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the king's spokesman described as an "official state event."



Truss will also meet Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Downing Street as world leaders gather in London on the eve of the queen's state funeral on Monday.

