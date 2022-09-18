Jordan-US deal to support Amman’s ‘economic reform program’: Foreign Minister

Jordan's foreign minister said a recent agreement with the US will contribute to his country's economic reform program, media reports said Saturday.

Ayman Safadi said the fourth US-Jordan Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MoU) signed Friday in Washington "will contribute to supporting the economic reform program," according to Jordan's official news agency Petra, which quoted Safadi.

Safadi made his remarks during a meeting with US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk.

The officials "discussed bolstering the US-Jordan strategic partnership, and efforts to confront regional challenges to enhance security and stability in the region," according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

"The United States supports providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan beginning in Fiscal Year 2023 and ending in Fiscal Year 2029," the countries said in a statement.





