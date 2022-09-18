DEATH TOLL RISES TO 11 AMID SEVERE STORMS IN ITALYS MARCHE REGION

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Italy's storm-hit Marche region on Sunday, referring to the fatal floods as a "catastrophe" and pledging support to the affected areas.



The death toll from devastating rain showers and floods has risen to 11, with two people missing, according to the prefecture of the regional capital, Ancona.



Regional President Francesco Acquaroli asked the government in Rome to declare a state of emergency. Emergency aid of €5 million is being provided by the government.



After the drought and extreme heat of the spring and summer, Italy has recently been hit by severe storms. But the current situation in the Marche region on the Adriatic coast has been by far the worst.



Pope Francis commented on the disaster in a newspaper interview and appealed to politicians to look into the reasons for such weather phenomena.



"The dramatic flooding in Marche, which has caused grief, destruction and pain throughout the country, is the next proof that the fight for the climate deserves the same attention as Covid and the war," the pontiff told the newspaper Il Mattino on Sunday.



