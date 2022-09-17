News World Zelensky urges global community to condemn Russian 'terrorist state'

Published September 17,2022

Following the discovery of mass graves around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the international community to condemn the Russian "terrorist state."



While at least 440 graves had so far been found in the Kharkiv region town, Zelensky said that it was "too early to say about the number of people buried there, investigations are ongoing."



However, the world should not stand by while the "terrorist state" Russia killed and tortured civilians, Zelensky warned in his Friday night video address, urging that Russia be punished with ever tougher sanctions.



"There is already clear evidence of torture, humiliating treatment of people. Moreover, there is evidence that Russian soldiers, whose positions were not far from this place, shot at the buried just for fun," he added.



Zelensky compared the discoveries made in Izyum this week with the Bucha massacre in the spring, and reiterated his call for an international tribunal to be set up to hold Russia accountable for its crimes in Ukraine.









