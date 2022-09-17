RUSSIA TO HOLD DEFENSIVE LINE IN UKRAINES EAST - INTELLIGENCE

News World Russia to hold defensive line in Ukraine's east - intelligence

DPA WORLD Published September 17,2022

Russian troops are reinforcing their positions in eastern Ukraine against Ukrainian attacks, according to a British intelligence assessment.



The Russians have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the small town of Svatove in the Luhansk region, the Ministry of Defence in London announced on Saturday, citing intelligence reports.



The Ukrainians would continue their offensive in the region. Russia, however, is determined to maintain control because one of the few supply routes still controlled by Russian units runs through this area, it said.



Moreover, the defensive line runs along the border of the Luhansk region, whose "liberation" is one of the most important declared Russian war aims.



"Any substantial loss of territory in Luhansk will unambiguously undermine Russia's strategy," the ministry stressed. "Russia will likely attempt to conduct a stubborn defence of this area, but it is unclear whether Russia's front line forces have sufficient reserves or adequate morale to withstand another concerted Ukrainian assault."



The British Defence Ministry has been publishing daily updates on the progress of the war against Ukraine since the invasion began at the end of February, citing intelligence information.



This is the British government's way of both countering the Russian narrative and keeping its allies informed. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.







