Main power line restored at besieged Ukrainian nuclear plant

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine is receiving electricity directly from the national grid after a two-week interruption, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says.



Engineers repaired one of the four main external power lines that were all damaged during the conflict, the agency said, citing engineers on site.



The external power supply was running on emergency lines during the two-week interruption, but these also occasionally failed due to the fighting.



To avoid having to use emergency generators at the plant, the last of the six reactors still in operation was shut down last weekend, but the nuclear material still needs cooling nonetheless.



IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the situation at the plant is still unstable despite the improved power supply. While the nuclear plant has not been shelled in recent days, fighting is ongoing nearby.

