Kazakhstan limits presidential term, renames capital

Kazakhstan 's president on Saturday signed a law limiting presidential terms and reverting to the old name of the Central Asian country's capital, in the latest step of breaking with the legacy of his predecessor.

The presidency said on its website that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a bill limiting presidential mandates to a single seven-year term. He also renamed the capital Astana.



The capital's name was changed to Nur-sultan in March 2019, in honour of outgoing president Nursultan Nazarbayev.





