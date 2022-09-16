Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed in central London

Two police officers are in hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police force has said.



Scotland Yard said two male officers were attacked by a man in the Leicester Square area at around 6 am (0500 GMT), and both are currently being treated by medics.



The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.



"TASER was deployed and a male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker," the Met said.



"He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.



"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."

