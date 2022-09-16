Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed in central London

 Contact Us
"On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs (0500 GMT) police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square. Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital," the statement said.

Agencies and A News
September 16,2022
Two police officers are in hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police force has said.

Scotland Yard said two male officers were attacked by a man in the Leicester Square area at around 6 am (0500 GMT), and both are currently being treated by medics.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

"TASER was deployed and a male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker," the Met said.

"He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."