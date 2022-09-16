PAKISTAN SUPPORTS AZERBAIJANS RIGHT TO DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST ARMENIAN ATTACKS: PREMIER

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's right to defend itself against Armenian attacks: Premier

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan expressed support Friday for Azerbaijan in the wake of recent armed provocations by the Armenian military along the countries' shared border.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of over 70 Azerbaijani soldiers in the clashes.

"Dear brother @presidentaz (Ilham Aliyev), we are saddened on hearing news of the loss of more than 70 Azerbaijani servicemen in unprovoked attack by Armenia. The people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brethren & support Azerbaijan's right to defend its territorial integrity," Sharif tweeted.

Earlier, Sharif met with President Aliyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Aliyev briefed Sharif on the current Armenian provocations.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said that so far, 71 Azerbaijani soldiers have died during the recent flare-up, while Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday that 105 Armenian soldiers were killed in the clashes.