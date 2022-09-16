Couple formally charged in Argentine VP assassination attempt

The gunman who tried to shoot Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the face was charged Thursday with attempted homicide, along with his girlfriend, the judge in charge of the case announced.

Attacker Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, was caught on stunning video pointing a pistol at Kirchner from close range as she greeted supporters outside her home two weeks ago. But the weapon failed to go off, and he was overpowered on the spot and arrested. His girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, was arrested three days later.