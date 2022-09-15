TÜRKIYE SHIPS 13 TONS OF FLOWERS TO BRITAIN FOR QUEENS TRIBUTES

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines is transporting 13 tons of flowers to be used in tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the company tells dpa.



Planes are carrying more than 500,000 bouquets ordered by British florists and the final shipment is due on Friday, a company spokesperson said.



Britain initially asked for 18 tons but Turkish producers were only able to meet 13 tons due to high demand elsewhere and seasonal effects, the Turkish Airlines official added.



Producers in the Mediterranean cities of Antalya and Isparta have seen a record 90% rise in demand following the queen's death on September 8, the carrier said based on cargo data.



Türkiye is sending Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to join world leaders at the state funeral scheduled for September 19 in London.



