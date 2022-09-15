Suspect arrested in South Korea in gruesome New Zealand murder case

A 42-year-old woman suspected of murdering two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month has been arrested in South Korea.



The woman was arrested at a flat in the south-eastern coastal city of Ulsan in the early hours on Thursday, according to an official from the Interpol division of the National Police Agency.



The New Zealand police had requested an international arrest warrant be issued for the suspect, who now faces extradition.



The woman has denied the charges against her according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. When asked by reporters if she intended to confess to the crime, she replied, "I didn't do it."



The suspect, who is believed to have gone to South Korea in 2018, is a New Zealander who once held South Korean citizenship.



The remains of two children, aged between five and 10, were discovered on August 11 in suitcases bought at a clearance auction in New Zealand. The suitcases had been stored in a warehouse for three to four years prior to that, according to police.



New Zealand police have been looking for the woman on the assumption that she was the children's mother, the police spokesperson in Seoul said.



