Summer business unexpectedly slow in H&M shops

Swedish clothing chain H&M reported unexpectedly weak sales for its third quarter on Thursday.



At 57.45 billion Swedish kronor ($5.38 billion), revenues in the period from June to August, were 4% lower in local currencies than a year earlier, H&M said.



Analysts had previously forecast an average decline of 1.4%.



However, when measured in kroner, sales were up 3%, and the company said business had improved during the quarter.



Sales of the autumn collections had a stronger start than a year earlier, H&M said.



H&M is one of the largest international clothing retailer, second only to Spain-based Inditex, owner of Zara, which announced stronger figures.



The Spanish company reported a jump in sales of almost 25% for the first half of the year on Wednesday, with profits exceeding analysts' expectations.



H&M was on the verge of making up for a pandemic-related slump in business when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. However, inflation and a gloomier economic outlook have been weighing on the company since then. The fashion chain announced its withdrawal from Russia in June.



