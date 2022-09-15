Russia confirms FM Lavrov will attend UN meetings in-person

Russia has confirmed the participation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the UN General Assembly next week in New York.



His spokesperson Maria Zacharova said in Moscow on Thursday that Lavrov was planning around two dozen bilateral meetings in addition to attending the assembly.



Moscow had already announced a month ago that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not give a speech in New York this year.



Whether Putin intends to travel to the G20 summit in November in Bali is still unclear. His presence would be controversial, given global tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine.



The UN condemned the invasion of Ukraine shortly after it began. The General Assembly next week is expected to include a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, presumably via live stream.



