GERMANY MUST DO MORE, SAYS UKRAINES WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO

Ukrainian former boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko - the brother of Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko - has called on Germany to deliver battle tanks to aid his country's counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.



"Only with modern weapons, with modern technology, can we stop this war and stop Russia," the 46-year-old said in an interview with dpa on Thursday just hours before he was due to receive a media award on behalf of the Ukrainian people.



The news comes shortly after German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that Berlin was to deliver two more MARS multiple rocket launchers and 50 Dingo armoured vehicles to Ukraine.



The German government has come under fire in recent weeks for failing to send heavy weaponry including Leopard tanks and Marder - German for "marten" - infantry fighting vehicles to support Kiev.



Klitschko praised Germany for the weapons that have been delivered so far but said, "On the other hand, what we need is not forthcoming."



"The longer the war drags on, the more people we lose," he said, adding that critical infrastructure was being destroyed and the threat to Ukraine's five nuclear power plants was growing.



The Klitschko brothers have strong ties to Germany, having spent most of their professional boxing careers there. Both have criticized Germany for not doing enough to halt the Russian invasion.



"Germany must do more in many areas," Klitschko said. "Germany is the engine, not only the economic engine of the European Union, but to some extent even of the world. And Germany must recognize that."



The M100 Media Award will be handed to Klitschko in Potsdam, near Berlin, alongside an event on media freedom. The keynote speaker at the event is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



