Erdoğan to pay two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will on Thursday embark on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend a regional summit and meet world leaders.

Erdoğan on Friday will attend the annual Heads of State Council summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will convene in the southeastern city of Samarkand.

The Turkish leader will address the second session of the summit, and take part in a family photo.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organization aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbor relations and mutual trust among member states. Türkiye was approved as one of six "dialogue partners" in 2012.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders attending the summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The grain export deal signed by UN, Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine will be on the agenda during the talks between Erdoğan and Putin.

Previously, Erdoğan said Türkiye wants grain shipments from Russia to start as well, like Ukraine does from its ports under the historic deal.

During his visit to Samarkand, Erdoğan will on Thursday attend a sapling planting event, and tour the newly built areas of the city.

























