A pedestrian walks with an umbrella amid rain and wind brought by Typhoon Muifa, in Shanghai, China September 14, 2022. (REUTERS)

All passenger flights at Shanghai's two international airports have been cancelled as typhoon Muifa nears landfall on China's east coast, the airport operator said Wednesday.

"Shanghai Airport Group will announce flight adjustments at both airports to the public in a timely manner, in line with the typhoon's impact," the firm said in a social media statement.