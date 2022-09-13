Women in Hungary must listen to foetal heartbeat before abortion

Women who want to have an abortion in Hungary must listen to the foetal heartbeat before the procedure is carried out, according to a new rule.



A decree ordering the move by Interior Minister Sándor Pintér appeared in the official Hungarian Gazette on Monday night.



The decree states that, when applying for an abortion, a woman must present a medical certificate stating that "the factors indicating the presence of the embryo's vital functions have been brought to her attention in a clear manner."



According to local media, the legal wording, which sounds awkward even in Hungarian, means that women must listen to the heartbeat of their embryos before terminating their pregnancies. The regulation comes into force on Thursday.



Hungary has a time limit for abortions, with women allowed to terminate a pregnancy up to the 12th week if they say they are having a personal crisis.



Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been in power since 2010, likes to present himself as a champion of Christian values and the ideal of the traditional family. At the same time, the right-wing populist is aware of the fact that a more comprehensive ban on abortion - as in right-wing nationalist-ruled Poland - would be extremely unpopular in his country.



Women's rights organizations in Hungary say the latest tightening increases the pressure on women who are already in an extremely difficult situation due to an unwanted pregnancy.



The idea of making listening to foetal heart tones a condition for terminating a pregnancy was originally proposed by the extreme right-wing party Mi Hazank (Our Homeland). The grouping entered parliament for the first time after last April's election. Although it is part of the opposition, it continues to receive encouragement and support in pro-government media.

