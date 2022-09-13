Police officer fatally shot in Canada: reports

A Canadian police officer was shot dead west of Toronto on Monday, police and local media said -- a rare fatality for a member of law enforcement in the country.

At least two people were also wounded in the violence, in which a shooter opened fire in two separate locations before being arrested.

Just before 4:30 pm (2030 GMT), authorities issued an alert about an armed suspect who fled a strip mall in Mississauga, Ontario in a stolen vehicle after a shooting.

Moments later, police in nearby Milton said they had arrested the suspect following another shooting in that town.

"1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital," Milton police tweeted.

Global News and public broadcaster CBC, citing unnamed police sources, said a police officer died at the scene of one of the shootings.

Canada has been rocked by several incidents of mass violence in recent years, including a stabbing spree in a remote Saskatchewan Indigenous community on September 4 that left 10 dead and 18 wounded.

One of the suspects in that case was found dead, believed to have been murdered by his brother, who was later arrested after a four-day manhunt and died in custody.

A gunman masquerading as a policeman also killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020, two years after a driver of a van killed 11 pedestrians in Toronto.

And another shooter killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.