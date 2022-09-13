Kremlin: no discussion of mobilisation after military setbacks in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster the country's military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian offensive forced Russia from almost all of Kharkiv region.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that criticism of the country's leadership online nationalist commentators who have demanded mobilisation was an example of "pluralism" and that Russians as a whole continue to support President Vladimir Putin.