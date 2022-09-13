EU foreign policy chief, Ukraine’s FM discuss recent developments

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed recent developments in Ukraine, a statement from the bloc said Tuesday.

Borrell "commended the courage of the Ukrainian armed forces and welcomed the encouraging reports that Ukraine is regaining control of more parts of its territory."

He said the "overall strategy and the determined choices" collectively agreed in response to Russia's war since Feb. 24 "are working" and "will continue to be shown and amplified."

The two top diplomats also discussed the work on a possible EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine.

Kuleba, for his part, thanked the bloc for the support "which was considered necessary for the recovery of Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity and the recognition by Russia of its political, economic and moral responsibility in the destruction of Ukraine."

In a separate tweet, the Ukrainian diplomat said: "Josep Borrell called me to express his admiration and respect for Ukraine's defense forces as they liberate more territories from Russian occupation. He explored further ways for the EU to help Ukraine and bring peace closer. I requested weapons, sanctions, and financial aid."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his forces have recaptured 6,000 square kilometers (2,320sq miles) of territory from Russia this month, urging the West to impose more sanctions on Moscow and speed up deliveries of weapons systems.