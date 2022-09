Clashes on border as result of provocation by Armenia: Azerbaijan

Clashes began on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia as a result of several provocations by Armenia, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that there were casualties from both sides resulting from the conflict.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations in the evening hours on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin.

The ministry said sabotage groups of the Armenian army laid mines on land and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions, adding as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani troops to address the situation, clashes took place.

It added that there were casualties among military personnel from both sides.

The statement underlined that the administration in Yerevan was entirely responsible for the conflict.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.