Zelensky thanks Ukrainians for defending country on 200th day of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked his compatriots for defending their homeland in the face of a war that has now lasted 200 days.
"In these 200 days we have achieved a lot, but the most important and therefore the most difficult thing is still ahead of us," Zelensky said in his video address on Sunday night.
He thanked, among others, the Ukrainian ground forces, the air force, the naval forces - and all those who wrote "the history of independence, the history of victory, the history of Ukraine" during this time.
At the weekend, Ukraine celebrated one of its greatest successes since the war began more than half a year ago: under pressure from its counteroffensives, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the withdrawal of its own troops from the eastern Kharkiv region on Saturday.