Xavi wants Barcelona to put on a show against Bayern

Xavi has challenged Barcelona to demonstrate their growth under his leadership when they face a huge Champions League test at Bayern Munich on Tuesday.



Barca have only twice beaten Bayern in 13 attempts and have never won this fixture away from home.



In the Champions League, the Blaugrana have lost eight of their 11 meetings with the Bundesliga giants – twice their number of defeats inflicted by any other opponent (four v Milan, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain).



Barcelona fell to one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history against Bayern in August 2020, being hammered 8-2 in the quarter-finals in Lisbon, and they were beaten twice by Julian Nagelsmann's men last season.



But the Catalan giants have steadily improved since November 2021, when legendary midfielder Xavi was appointed as head coach.



Now, it is up to his side to prove it, as Xavi told reporters on Monday: "I think there are a lot of expectations placed on us this season.



"Tomorrow's result won't change anything, but it is true that it is a challenge to win here, a stadium where we have never won.



"We have been working together for 10 months, and we have grown. We have the feeling and the challenge that we can win this game and that we can finally change the dynamic.



"We play against one of the best teams in the world, and tomorrow we want to show that this dynamic has changed.



"However, let's remember that tomorrow there are only three points at stake."



Tuesday's clash is set to be a particularly special occasion for Robert Lewandowski, the former Bayern forward who joined Barca ahead of the new season.



Lewandowski netted a club-record 69 Champions League goals for Bayern, including 38 in 37 games at the Allianz Arena.



"I see Robert very well," Xavi added. "He is very motivated, he rested the other day and he will be fresh. I imagine it will be very special for him.



"Tomorrow we will try to show our personality and beat one of the best teams in the world."



