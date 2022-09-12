US welcomes Ethiopian rebels' openness to AU-mediated peace talks, cease-fire

The White House welcomed on Monday Ethiopia's Tigray rebels signaling their readiness to observe a cease-fire and engage the government in African Union (AU)-mediated peace talks.

Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the Ethiopian government should seize on the announcement and engage with the rebels at the negotiating table to broker an end to the country's devastating conflict.

Eritrea and other unspecified actors "should stay out of the conflict," Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"It is high time for both sides to stop fighting and turn to dialogue to resolve their differences," she said. "The United States commends and supports the African Union's diplomatic efforts to start talks as soon as possible."

Mike Hammer, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the Horn of Africa, remains in the region and is "actively engaged with the parties," the AU and other international actors to help advance the talks, according to the White House.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) announced on Sunday that it was prepared for talks after fighting with government forces erupted Aug. 24, shattering a five-month truce.

The TPLF said it was "prepared to participate in a robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union," adding that it expects a "credible AU-led peace process" with "mutually acceptable" mediators and international observers.

The statement did not mention any preconditions for talks, and it remains unclear whether the rebels will retract their previous demands for resumption of basic services such as electricity, telecommunications and banking, as well as the withdrawal of Eritrean forces

The Ethiopian government, which has been adamant on AU involvement in any peace talks, is yet to comment on the rebels' announcement.





