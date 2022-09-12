Switzerland says border location for nuclear waste is geology-based

Swiss officials have defended a decision to build a planned nuclear waste storage facility near the German border, saying it was based solely on geology.



The planned site had the best geological conditions, Matthias Braun, head of the National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra), said on Monday in Bern.



The Nördlich Lägern region, not far from the border with the south-western German state of Baden-Württemberg, was clearly the safest choice among the three most recently examined possible locations, Braun said.



"It's a clear decision. Geology has spoken," he added.



Announced on Saturday, the location for the forever storage facility has come in for criticism in Germany.



Radioactive waste is to be embedded in opalinus clay at a depth of several hundred metres.



The waste comes from five Swiss nuclear power plants, as well as from medical and industrial sectors.



Four nuclear power plants are still operating in Switzerland and may continue to run as long as their safety is guaranteed, which could mean into the 2040s.



German communities near the border are primarily concerned with the issue of the drinking water supply.



It is still unclear where the nuclear waste will be prepared and packaged for final storage. It is currently at an interim storage facility around 15 kilometres south of the German municipality of Waldshut-Tiengen.



Nagra intends to submit a planning application by 2024. The Swiss government then decides on the approval, and Parliament must also consent.



Taking a potential national referendum on the issue and construction time into consideration, storage at the facility is not expected to start until around 2050.



