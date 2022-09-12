SEVERAL INJURED IN CLASH IN INDIAS TRIPURA

At least 22 people were injured in India's northeastern state of Tripura after a clash erupted between two communities over a "land dispute," officials said on Monday.

The indigenous community clashed with minority Muslims over a land dispute in the state's Gomati district on Sunday, Shashwat Kumar, a local police officer, told Anadolu Agency.

The incident happened on Sunday between the two communities in the Killa area, the officer added.

"A total of 22 people were injured. 18 were civilians from both groups and four were policemen. One of the groups happens to be Muslims," he said, adding that it was "not a communal clash."

He also said five people have been arrested by the police after the clash.

Govekar Mayur Ratilal, a top administrative official in Gomati, said the situation is peaceful in the area and the clash between the two groups was related to a dispute over land.

"It (the clash) arose out of the land dispute. The matter is pending before the court and it is dealt with by the appropriate authority," he said.

Local media reported that the latest escalation in the area was due to "construction work which was started on the land by a Muslim family."





