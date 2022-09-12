Russian diplomat calls Western approach to grain deal 'dishonest'

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko gives a news conference after a meeting at NATO headquarters between Russian ministers and alliance diplomats, at the Russian embassy, in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022. (REUTERS)

The West uses a dishonest approach to the implementation of the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"The decisions that are being taken in the EU regarding the lifting of sanctions clearly indicate that the EU does not intend to act in accordance with the memorandum that was signed in Istanbul.

"We have voiced this problem. Obviously, it is impossible to agree with the current state of things, since it contradicts the fundamental understandings that created the context for substantive work on these two documents," Grushko said at a press briefing in Moscow.

The diplomat pointed out that the grain deal's duration is 120 days, after that, its implementation will be examined and if necessary, the agreement may be amended.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Commenting on the full suspension of the simplified visa regime with the EU, Grushko said Russia has never been in favor of limiting contacts and that the EU decision undermines the principles of international cooperation.