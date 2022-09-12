Russia to continue strengthening its sovereignty, pursuing independent foreign policy: Lavrov

Russia will continue to strengthen its sovereignty and pursue independent foreign policy, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony for unveiling the bust of Russian Prince Alexander Nevsky in the Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Lavrov reminded that Nevsky was one of the first statesmen who laid the ground for the Russian diplomatic service.

"At that time, he had already formulated a multi-vector foreign policy, its focus on cooperation, but with mandatory and full consideration of national interests," Lavrov noted.

The minister also said the Order of Alexander Nevsky, an order of merit in Russia, is awarded to diplomats that make significant contributions to the implementation of foreign policy.

Following the legacy of Nevsky, "we will continue to strengthen sovereignty, pursue an independent, unbiased foreign policy, defend the cultural and civilizational diversity of the modern world, the right of peoples to determine their own destiny, do everything to strengthen the positions of the Russian world, the Russian Orthodox Church, the Russian language, multinational Russian culture, ensuring the rights of our citizens and compatriots abroad," the minister said.

Prince Alexander Nevsky, the Russian ruler of the 13th century, reigned during one of the most difficult periods in Russian history, when the German-Swedish forces, taking advantage of the weakening of Russia after the invasion of the troops of the medieval Asian state of Golden Horde, sought to seize its northwestern lands and cut it from access to the Baltic Sea.

Nevsky rose to legendary status because of his military victories during those difficult times. He also managed to preserve Russia's statehood and Orthodox religion which were under the threat of being engulfed by the Golden Horde, by agreeing to pay tribute.