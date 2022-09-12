Norway, Indonesia sign agreement for protection of rainforests

Indonesia and Norway have signed a new agreement for the protection of rainforests.

The deal was signed by Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide and his Indonesian counterpart Siti Nurbaya Bakar in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

According to the deal, Norway will send Jakarta an initial $56 million payment for its deforestation reduction in the year 2016 to 2017.

"Today we are proud to embark on a new partnership to support the Indonesian government's impressive results and ambitious plans," Barth Eide said.

The Norwegian minister also praised Indonesia for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

The parties have been cooperating on climate and forest since 2010.

Indonesia has the world's third-largest rainforest area.





